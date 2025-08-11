CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. CNX Resources Corporation. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

