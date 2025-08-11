Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.12 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Copa’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Copa by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Copa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Copa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Recommended Stories

