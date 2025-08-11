Cormark Weighs in on Altus Group’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIF. CIBC decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

TSE:AIF opened at C$52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 926.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.65. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$46.36 and a 12-month high of C$61.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

In other Altus Group news, Director Anthony Long sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.16, for a total value of C$168,468.00. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total value of C$39,875.00. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,049.89%.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

