Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 5,260 ($70.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,272.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 4,515 ($60.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,590 ($75.15).

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Brisby sold 4,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,400 ($72.60), for a total transaction of £216,000 ($290,400.65). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 12,346 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,218 ($70.15), for a total value of £644,214.28 ($866,112.23). In the last three months, insiders acquired 574 shares of company stock worth $3,025,170 and sold 60,038 shares worth $314,037,280. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

