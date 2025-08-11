Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRH opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

