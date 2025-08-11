Critical Review: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) vs. Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 16.99% 17.25% 11.63% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Targeted Medical Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $3.81 billion 3.03 $663.00 million $0.66 20.93 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Targeted Medical Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 2 1 3.00 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The company offers its products for various therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Targeted Medical Pharma

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy. The company also provides a proprietary billing process and supporting software (PDRx) that facilitates physician dispensing; provides inventory control; and assists regulatory reporting. In addition, it offers billing and collection services relating to its products on behalf of dispensing physician clients to private insurance and workers' compensation insurance. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. distributes its products through a network of distributors and an internal sales force that sells products directly to dispensing physician clients. The company was formerly known as Targeted Medical Foods and changed its name to Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. in 2006. Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

