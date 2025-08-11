Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 563,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 374,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

