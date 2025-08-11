CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CYBR stock opened at $399.76 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $254.43 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

