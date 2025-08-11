Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $101.59 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

