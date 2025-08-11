Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AQN

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 4.1%

AQN stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 105,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,973,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

