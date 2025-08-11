Desjardins Issues Negative Forecast for Cascades Earnings

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cascades in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.
Cascades Price Performance
TSE CAS opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades
In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 74,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$664,011.20. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total transaction of C$94,004.90. Insiders have sold a total of 119,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,804 in the last three months. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -64.73%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.