Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Doximity were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after buying an additional 124,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,167,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after buying an additional 86,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $66.71 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,744.72. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,825,940. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

