Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $96.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $93.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

