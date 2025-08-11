EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $617.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $667.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

