Endeavour Silver (EXK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXK opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.23. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 747,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 162.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

