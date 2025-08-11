Equinox Gold (EQX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.7%

EQX stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQX shares. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 232.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 390,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 780,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 485,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 490,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.