Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STRL Q3 Earnings

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $302.69 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $321.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.