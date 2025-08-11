Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDLX

Cardlytics Trading Down 9.2%

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.