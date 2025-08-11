Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

