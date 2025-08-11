Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expensify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Expensify Trading Down 12.1%

Insider Activity at Expensify

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,498,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,051.20. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,609 shares of company stock worth $256,206. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Expensify by 1,194.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

