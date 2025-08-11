Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 42.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.9%

DY opened at $279.03 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

