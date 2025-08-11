Federated Hermes Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

