Federated Hermes Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 955.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,030,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,790,000 after purchasing an additional 550,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,056,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 96,355 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $32.44 on Monday. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

