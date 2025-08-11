Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $166,000 Investment in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

EchoStar stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. EchoStar Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

