Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $177.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12-month low of $159.64 and a 12-month high of $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

