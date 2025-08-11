Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

