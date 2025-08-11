Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,716 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,586,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -484.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

