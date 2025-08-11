First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,014,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,107,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 100.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

