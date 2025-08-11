Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 763,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,701,000 after purchasing an additional 196,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

