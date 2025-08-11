Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $179.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

