Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.58.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.