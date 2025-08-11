Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:GLMD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

