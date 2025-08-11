Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $127.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 8.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.