Global Water Resources (GWRS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 310.0%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

