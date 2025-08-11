Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $125.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

