Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.85 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

