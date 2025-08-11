Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.