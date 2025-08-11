Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 391.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ GO opened at $18.54 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.