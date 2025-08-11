Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,728,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,094 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 191.1% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 747,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $201.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $172.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

