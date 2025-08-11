Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,547,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,008.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,376 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $7,761,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

