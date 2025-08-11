Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $51,091,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

Carvana Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $348.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total transaction of $36,805,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,913,047 shares of company stock worth $1,004,044,920 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

