HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TRDA Earnings

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,465.72. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 55,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $385,128.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,220,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,183.17. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

