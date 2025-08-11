Head-To-Head Comparison: Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and WCF Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $83.52 million 2.38 $16.97 million $3.31 11.14 WCF Bancorp $11.85 million 1.39 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.39% 10.89% 1.10% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.