Hyliion (HYLN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

Hyliion Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.73. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

In related news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 925,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,262.66. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 15.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 941.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

