Hyliion (HYLN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.
Hyliion Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.73. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
Insider Transactions at Hyliion
In related news, CFO Jon Panzer bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 925,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,262.66. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hyliion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Hyliion
Hyliion Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- What is a support level?
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.