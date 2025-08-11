Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Cut to GBX 188 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 188 ($2.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ibstock from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 143 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 212 ($2.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.84. The firm has a market cap of £583.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts predict that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 100,000 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £155,000 ($208,389.35). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Featured Stories

