IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,225 ($16.47) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.96) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.51) to GBX 1,099 ($14.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

IGG opened at GBX 1,139 ($15.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,083.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,034.41. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 860 ($11.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,149 ($15.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The company has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 114.10 ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities research analysts predict that IG Group will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

