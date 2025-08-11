IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$52.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IGM opened at C$47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.72 and a 12 month high of C$48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.562 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

