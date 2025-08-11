Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – August 9th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or maintain essential physical assets—such as roads, bridges, power plants, water systems and telecommunications networks. Because these businesses often operate under regulated frameworks or long-term contracts, they tend to generate stable cash flows and dividends, offering investors relatively defensive exposure to critical public works and utilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,649,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,618,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,439,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,052,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $310.34.

