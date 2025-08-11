Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 499.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 97.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $2.22 to $2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVZ

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.