Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $649,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,440.12. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,767 shares of company stock valued at $54,625,108. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 220.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

