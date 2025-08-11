International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. This trade represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:IFF opened at $63.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.